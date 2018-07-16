McDonald refuses to be drawn on Finucane presidential candidate speculation

Mary Lou McDonald has declined to be drawn on suggestions Belfast lawyer John Finucane might be Sinn Fein’s candidate for the Irish presidency. Mrs McDonald said she had seen the speculation that Mr Finucane may emerge as the man to lead the party’s bid for the Aras. Asked for her reaction, the Sinn Fein president answered cryptically: “I think John Finucane is wonderful.”

John Finucane Credit: Niall Carson/PA

Mr Finucane, son of murdered solicitor Pat Finucane, only emerged as a leading Sinn Fein player last year, when he was unveiled as the party’s surprise general election candidate in the north Belfast constituency. While he was defeated by the DUP’s Nigel Dodds in that contest, Mr Finucane has maintained a prominent position within the party since. He formally nominated Mrs McDonald as new party president at a special conference earlier this year and was also the man chosen to introduce her at the Sinn Fein Ard Fheis in June. Other names mentioned in relation to the Sinn Fein candidacy include Fermanagh and West Tyrone MP Michelle Gildernew and MEP Liadh Ni Riada. Mrs McDonald was asked to comment on the rumours about Mr Finucane on a visit to Belfast on Monday. “I saw that speculation,” she replied.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.