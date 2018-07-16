- ITV Report
Netflix releases a first look of Olivia Colman as she ascends the throne for The Crown series three
Olivia Colman, best known for her role in ITV's Broadchurch, has dethroned Claire Foy for series three as she is set to take on the role of Her Majesty.
The Crown Netflix twitter account tweeted an image of the actress in her new role with the caption 'patience' to tease fans about the upcoming series.
Earlier this year the Olivia Colman said: "I'm so thrilled to be part of The Crown. I was utterly gripped watching it."
Last series ended on the birth of the Queen's fourth child, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and will continue to follow the political rivalries and romances of Queen Elizabeth II's reign throughout the 20th century.
The Netflix programme has picked up several awards, notably the departing actress Claire Foy won a Golden Globe for her performance last year.
Producers came under scrutiny after a gender pay gap between Matt Smith and Claire Foy came to light but Left Bank Pictures confirmed that this would not continue into series three.
Also joining the cast is Helena Bonham Carter taking over from Vanessa Kirby and Tobias Menzies has replaced actor Matt Smith in the role of the Duke of Edinburgh.
Fans of the programme will have to sit tight as it has not been announced when the next series will hit the streaming website but if the current series is anything to go by, there will be 10 episodes lined up for 2019.