Netflix releases a first look of Olivia Colman as she ascends the throne for The Crown series three

Olivia Colman, best known for her role in ITV's Broadchurch, has dethroned Claire Foy for series three as she is set to take on the role of Her Majesty.

The Crown Netflix twitter account tweeted an image of the actress in her new role with the caption 'patience' to tease fans about the upcoming series.

Earlier this year the Olivia Colman said: "I'm so thrilled to be part of The Crown. I was utterly gripped watching it."