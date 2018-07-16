New Tempest fighter jet concept unveiled

The UK has unveiled a model of its planned new RAF fighter jet. Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson revealed the Tempest concept at Farnborough International Airshow in Hampshire. He said it will include autonomous capabilities allowing it to be flown without a pilot on board. It is hoped the jet will enter service in 2035 as an eventual replacement for the Typhoon.

A model of the new Tempest fighter jet Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

It will be built by Team Tempest, a consortium including BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, Leonardo and MBDA. Some £2 billion will be invested in the project, using funds announced in 2015. Mr Williamson described it as “the future of combat air”. He told the Press Association: “Tempest is going to be a future jet fighter that will take the RAF to an ever greater height.”

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson speaking at Farnborough Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA