Next stop Gareth Southgate: Tube station renamed in England manager’s honour

Gareth Southgate’s return from a successful World Cup managing England will be celebrated with the temporary renaming of an Underground station after him.

Southgate Tube station will be branded Gareth Southgate from Monday morning in a stunt to last 48 hours, Transport for London (TfL) announced.

His squad’s fourth place in Russia was England’s best result since they also lost in the semi-final at Italia 90.

The Piccadilly line station, in Enfield, north London, will have its signs changed to display the manager’s name until the end of Tuesday.