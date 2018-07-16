- ITV Report
-
Which MPs have quit government roles in Brexit row?
Tory Eurosceptics appear intent on a programme of rolling resignations in response to Theresa May’s plan to keep the UK closely tied to the European Union after Brexit.
A series of MPs, ranging from star names to minor players, have quit over the plan, with Scott Mann becoming the ninth to resign.
July 8:
– David Davis The Tory veteran quit as Brexit secretary late on Sunday July 8, telling the Prime Minister: “The general direction of policy will leave us in at best a weak negotiating position, and possibly an inescapable one.”
– Steve Baker The High Wycombe MP quit as a minister in the Brexit department, and said in his resignation letter: “I cannot support this policy with the sincerity and resolve which will be necessary.”
July 9:
– Boris Johnson The departing foreign secretary used a scathing resignation letter to the Prime Minister to say that, under her leadership, the UK was “heading for a semi-Brexit”, with the dream of an outward-looking global Britain “dying, suffocated by needless self-doubt”.
– Chris Green The Bolton West MP quit as a parliamentary private secretary (PPS), an unpaid ministerial aide, at the Department for Transport, saying “Brexit must mean Brexit”.
– Conor Burns He had been the PPS to Mr Johnson but quit, saying “I want to see the referendum result respected”.
July 10 – Maria Caulfield Resigned as vice-chairman of the Conservative Party saying “I cannot support the direction of travel in the Brexit negotiations”.
– Ben Bradley Also quit as a Tory vice-chairman, warning “if we do not deliver Brexit in spirit as well as in name, then we are handing Jeremy Corbyn the keys to Number 10”.
July 15 – Robert Courts The Witney MP quit as PPS at the Foreign Office saying he could not “support the proposals in their current form”.
July 16 – Scott Mann The former postman said he would not “deliver a watered down Brexit” as he quit as a Treasury PPS .