Oliver Edwards, 10, sparks 'Free On A Tree' campaign to keep homeless warm in winter

A 10-year-old boy has sparked a campaign to keep rough sleepers warm in winter by giving them free access to coats.

Oliver Edwards began the campaign in Tasmania, Australia, by hanging up winter coats on trees.

He had the idea after seeing the rising number of people sleeping on the streets due to a housing shortage.

Explaining what 'Free On A Tree' entails, he said: "We put coats on trees for people (who) need them..."

He plans to hang up around 100 coats for those who can't afford them.

Each coat has a sticker on it that says "if you need this, it's yours."