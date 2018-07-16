PM hit by fresh resignation in knife-edge Commons Brexit vote

Theresa May has been hit by a fresh ministerial resignation as she scraped through crucial Brexit votes hours after “caving in” to Eurosceptic demands.

The Prime Minister saw off defeat by just three votes on one proposal with defence minister Guto Bebb voting against the Government, effectively quitting his frontbench role.

Mrs May bowed to Brexiteer demands earlier to stem a threatened uprising on the Customs Bill.

But the string of concessions infuriated Conservative Remainers, who refused to back the amendments to the legislation.