- ITV Report
-
Protester removed ahead of US-Russian summit press conference
An apparent protester has been escorted out of a joint press conference between US president Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
The man, who was seated with the American press corps in Helsinki, was holding a sign about nuclear weapons.
He identified himself as a reporter from the liberal magazine The Nation.
A US secret service agent spoke with the unidentified man, before Finnish security physically escorted him from the room minutes before the two presidents entered to begin their press conference.