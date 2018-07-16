Protesters in Helsinki for US and Russian leaders’ crunch meeting

Activists have used a summit between US president Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to hold two days of high-profile protests in the Finnish capital over a variety of grievances. One sign in Helsinki read: “Build saunas not war!” Abortion-rights activists dressed up in bulging bellies and Trump masks, while anti-fascist protesters carried signs with expletive-laden insults. Free traders, anti-war Ukrainians, environmentalists and rainbow flag-waving gay rights supporters all vied for attention from the world’s media.

Environmental group Greenpeace demonstrates with a poster hanging from the tower of the Kallio Church Credit: AP

In a city proud to defend the right to protest, demonstrators were scattered about. Some stayed at barriers erected by police to try to register their complaints as the world leaders sped by in armor-plated vehicles for their summit at Finland’s presidential palace. Others marched by Helsinki landmarks, far away from the leaders’ gathering but in clear view of curious residents and tourists. At the city’s Senate Square, about 20 male “pregnant Trumps” and 20 women wearing pink gags railed against a Trump order reinstating what critics call a “global gag rule” that bans providing federal money to international family-planning groups that perform abortions or provide information about them.

Screen projected signs seen next to the president’s castle in Helsinki Credit: AP

Another march that drew hundreds of people displayed a mishmash of messages — some supporting German chancellor Angela Merkel and some shouting “Fascists go home!” Some marchers questioned the legitimacy of Mr Trump’s election victory since he lost the popular vote. Another sign read: “A woman’s place is in the Resistance.” Helsinki protesters Tina Aspiala said: “I don’t think the two people meeting today are going to care whether we are here or not, frankly. “It’s more of a global solidarity against a lot of things that are messed up, and I think that that’s why it’s worth coming out.”

Some pro-US and Russian demonstrators Credit: AP