Public warned to do what they can to prevent grass fires

London Fire Brigade has urged people to help prevent blazes in the continued hot weather after dealing with its biggest ever grass fire. One hundred firefighters remained at the scene of the wildfire at Wanstead Flats, an area of open grassland in Epping Forest, north-east London, on Monday. At its peak an area the size of 100 football pitches was alight, the fire brigade said of the blaze, which broke out on Sunday afternoon and has since been brought under control. The service, which said the incident was the largest grass fire in its history, has issued an urgent safety warning to the public, as the UK’s hot spell continues.

London Fire Commissioner, Dany Cotton, said grass fires can spread like lightning and added that they are “praying for rain”. He said: “We are calling on the public to take steps to prevent grass fires: don’t drop cigarettes or matches on dry ground or out of car windows; don’t have barbecues on dry grass or parks and don’t leave glass bottles out as they can concentrate the sun’s rays and start a blaze.” On Saturday five hectares of grass and scrubland caught light in Feltham, close to Heathrow Airport, and burned for nearly five hours before being brought under control.

