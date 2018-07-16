Setback to £775 million RBS competition fund blamed on executive hiring delays

A failure to appoint executive directors on time has been blamed for putting the distribution of a £775 million banking competition fund nearly six months behind schedule.

Challenger banks, such as Metro, Starling, TSB and CYBG, have been scrambling to prepare bids for the funding after the Government said the application process would launch in the first half of 2018, but have waiting months for an update.

The cash, which come from Royal Bank of Scotland as part of

conditions attached to its £45 billion Government bailout during the financial crisis, has been delayed due to recruitment of executives to the newly formed Banking Competition Remedies body (BCR)

The new timeline, “reflects the later than anticipated … appointment of the two current directors of BCR and the knock-on effects arising”, the BCR said.

Rumours have swirled over difficulties in recruiting for the roles, given the need to find competent candidates without conflicts of interest in the banking sector.

The BCR only announced it had appointed executive chair Godfrey Cromwell and executive director Brendan Peilow at the start of May, and on Monday announced its third appointee Aidene Walsh

It has yet to hire an external consultancy to evaluate the eventual bids is still waiting to appoint an undisclosed number of non executive directors.

Staff, who are still being recruited, will join “over the coming months”.

BCR assured on Monday that after “an intense period of set-up” it was now “operationally ready to oversee the package of measures designed to enhance competition in the UK SME banking market”.