Sinn Fein will not be intimidated by attacks, Mary Lou McDonald says

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald has warned dissident republicans behind an attack on Gerry Adams’ home that her party will not be intimidated. Mrs McDonald said senior party members were reviewing their security in the wake of Friday’s night incidents at the west Belfast homes of Mr Adams and fellow high profile Sinn Fein figure Bobby Storey. Police have said explosive devices thrown at both men’s homes were industrial-type fireworks with the capacity to cause serious injury. A car on the driveway of Mr Adams’ property was significantly damaged in the blast.

Damage to a car at the Belfast home of former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

Mrs McDonald was in Belfast on Monday to attend a rally in the west of the city to demonstrate support for her two party colleagues. “We are not going to be intimidated,” she said. “If that is the rouse here, if that’s the strategy here that will fail. We will not be put off our task, we will not be bullied, we will not be intimated and, more importantly, communities right across the north of Ireland and beyond will not be bullied or intimidated either.”

She added: “The police and ourselves share the same analysis on these events. It is the work of violence dissidents who wish to destabilise and go against the democratic wishes of the majority for peace and for advancement.” Asked whether members would be reviewing their security, Mrs McDonald replied: ”It is only sensible given there has been an attack on Gerry and Bobby Storey that people would be sensible about their personal security.” On Saturday, Mr Adams urged those behind the attack to meet with him to explain their rationale.

