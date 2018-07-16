Sir Martin Sorrell reveals pain of WPP split but ad man looks to bounce back

Sir Martin Sorrell has opened up about the emotional toll of his acrimonious split with WPP, and revealed the “sky is the limit” as he builds up a rival marketing empire in the face of legal threats. The advertising guru told the Press Association the past few months since his departure from WPP following allegations of misconduct have taken their toll on himself and his family. But Sir Martin, 73, said he needed to “get back on the horse”, with his departure offering the chance for a fresh start to rebuild a digital-only marketing empire through his new venture S4 Capital.

He said: “It’s been a very difficult three months since April 14th and it hasn’t been an easy time for me or my family. “But the best way is to get back on the horse as quickly as possible. Perhaps build a business that is a little bit more orientated to modern day developments.” WPP carried out an inquiry into allegations that Sir Martin misused company funds, but details of the investigation were never disclosed. It has been alleged that the probe looked into whether he used company cash to pay for a sex worker, claims that Sir Martin has “strenuously” denied.

