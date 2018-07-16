Subcontractors ‘face wall of silence’ over unpaid money for work on schools

Subcontractors who are owed a substantial amount of money for work carried out on schools in Wexford and Co Wicklow have said they are facing a “wall of silence” as they fight for answers.

The subcontractors have not been paid following the collapse of UK construction firm Carillion in January.

Up to 30 workmen, including scaffolders and landscapers, took part in a picket line in Bray and Wexford town on Monday.

The entrance to the site was blocked with tractors, trailers and company vans.

The affected schools are Loreto Secondary School in Wexford and Colaiste Raithin and Ravenswell primary schools in Bray, which are set to open ahead of the new school year in September.

Carillion was hired under a public private partnership (PPP) between the state and the National Development Finance Agency (NDFA).

After Carillion collapsed, it subcontracted the work to Irish firm Sammon Construction, however it went into liquidation in June.

Lar Conway, who owns Conway Piling, said his company is owed 40,000 euro after carrying out work in Bray and Wexford.

Mr Conway said the loss of earnings will have a detrimental impact on his firm.