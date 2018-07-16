Theresa May did not push Donald Trump to raise Salisbury case with Putin

Prime Minister Theresa May did not ask Donald Trump to raise the Salisbury poisonings with Vladimir Putin in their meeting in Helsinki, Downing Street has said. Mrs May’s spokesman said that the US president had already made clear, not least through his expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats, that he shares the PM’s judgment that Moscow was responsible for the nerve agent attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal that last week claimed the life of Dawn Sturgess. The spokesman said the Government remained committed to “constructive dialogue” with Washington over steel tariffs, after Mr Trump described the EU as “a foe” of the US in trade terms. Mr Trump did not mention the Salisbury case at Friday’s Chequers press conference when he listed the subjects he plans to raise with the Russian president in Finland.

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May during a joint press conference at Chequers Credit: Jack Taylor/PA

But her spokesman told reporters on Monday that the pair had discussed the poisoning during their talks at Mrs May’s official country residence in Buckinghamshire. He said Mrs May had made clear in a speech at Blenheim Palace on Thursday that she welcomed the Trump-Putin meeting, stating that “open channels of communication between the US and Russia are a key to managing the risks of confrontation”. Asked whether Mrs May had urged Mr Trump to raise the Salisbury attack with Mr Putin, the PM’s spokesman said: “The US position has been set out very clearly by the president with relation to the Skripals. “I don’t know what he will be discussing today, but he and the Prime Minister both have an agreed position on this. “They discussed the Skripal case and the ongoing situation in Salisbury, but she didn’t direct the president to do anything in particular because the position the US has set out on this is very, very clear and the president couldn’t have been clearer in public about who he believes is responsible and the action that they have taken.”

Vladimir Putin arrives in Finland for his meeting with President Donald Trump. Credit: Ronni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via AP