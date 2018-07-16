Theresa May faces Commons showdown with Brexit rebels

Theresa May is facing a Commons showdown with Tory Brexiteers determined to force her to abandon her controversial blueprint for leaving the European Union. Amid rising backbench anger, MPs are set to vote on Monday on a series of Commons amendments intended to wreck her Chequers plan for a “common rule book” covering a new “UK-EU free trade area”. Although the measures are unlikely to pass in the absence of Labour support, it could prove an opportunity for a show of strength by the rebels intended to pressurise her into retreat. Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the pro-Brexit European Research Group (ERG), played down suggestions over the weekend they were seeking to topple Mrs May, saying she still had time to change course.

Jacob Rees-Mogg is backing amendments intended to wreck the Chequers plan Credit: PA

However the danger to the Prime Minister was underlined by the disclosure that Brexiteers have set up a Whatsapp group to co-ordinate voting tactics, organised by ex-Brexit minister Steve Baker, who quit over the Chequers plan. The Daily Telegraph reported more than 100 MPs have joined the group – more than double the 48 needed to submit letters of no confidence in the Prime Minister to force a leadership contest. Mr Rees-Mogg said ERG members would be meeting ahead of the Commons debate and votes on the Taxation (Cross-border Trade Bill) – or Customs Bill as it is more generally referred to – when the level of support for the amendments would become clearer. “I’ve put down some amendments and we’ll see what support they get,” he said on Sunday. “We’ll have an idea of the numbers, I suppose, at 10 o’clock on Monday evening.” The threat from the Brexiteers is not the only danger facing Mrs May, with pro-EU Tories tabling amendments of their own to the Customs Bill and the Trade Bill – which returns to the Commons on Tuesday – which would keep Britain in a customs union with the EU.

Former education secretary Justine Greening has called for a second referendum Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA