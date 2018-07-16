Twin Pioneer plane to be converted into holiday home

A Twin Pioneer plane is returning to duty almost 60 years after it was built – but this time it is to become an unusual holiday home.

The 1960s aircraft had been used by a pilot training centre, but Stirling farmer Martyn Steedman bought it and plans to convert it into glamping accommodation to sit alongside a former Royal Navy Sea King that he transformed two years ago.

The Twin Pioneer had its wings removed in order to be transported to Mains Farm in Thornhill where it will be reassembled by Mr Steedman before a kitchen and bathroom is fitted inside.

He said: “G-APRS, or Primrose as she is affectionately known by those who flew her, was one of the last flying Twin Pioneers in the world.

“She faithfully served on civilian and military missions for nearly 50 years, before being retired because of her ageing wing struts. We’re delighted to be bringing her back home to Scotland where we’ll convert her into a first-class glamping experience.

“We’re sure that like our Sea King she’ll attracts tourists and aviation enthusiasts alike, which is great news for the rural economy and local jobs.”