UK Weather Forecast: Showery rain moving slowly east today. Hot sunshine in southeast.

A band of showery rain will move slowly east today, possibly heavy in places. Fresher, brighter conditions with a few showers will follow into Scotland and Northern Ireland. Hot sunshine in eastern and southeast England, with isolated thundery showers possible.

A band of showers over central and eastern parts early evening moving slowly eastwards and clearing most parts by dawn. Thundery downpours likely across eastern England. Clear spells elsewhere. Fresher.

A fresher feel for most Tuesday, with variable cloud, sunny spells and some well scattered showers early on. A few thundery showers possible in northern/eastern parts. Warm in southeast England.

Many places will be mostly dry with sunny spells, light winds and some showers Thursday and Friday. Turning increasingly changeable on Friday, with some rain affecting northern parts. Feeling warm.