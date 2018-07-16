UK Weather Forecast: Showery rain moving slowly east.

A band of showers over central and eastern parts early evening moving slowly eastwards and clearing most parts by dawn. Isolated thundery downpours possible across eastern England. Clear spells elsewhere. Fresher.

A fresher feel for most Tuesday, with variable cloud, sunny spells and some well scattered showers. A few thundery showers possible in northeastern parts. Warm in southeast England.

Many places will be dry with sunny spells and light winds for the rest of the week, but a few showers are likely on Wednesday. Turning increasingly changeable Friday in the north. Staying warm for many.