Weather: Dry with hot sunshine before thundery showers arrive

A band of showery rain will slowly move eastwards today, which will possibly be heavy at times.

Meanwhile, brighter and fresher conditions with perhaps a few showers will follow into Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Ahead of the rain much of eastern and southeast England will stay dry with hot sunshine, although there is the chance of a few isolated thundery showers breaking out during the afternoon.

The top temperature is expected to be 31 Celsius (88 F).