What the papers say – July 16

Brexit and Trump continue to dominate the front pages on Monday, while official photos from Prince Louis’ christening also feature prominently. The Times reports Theresa May’s hopes of winning support for her Brexit compromise were dealt a blow after Justine Greening broke ranks to back calls for a second referendum. The former education secretary told the paper another vote was the only way to end the deadlock among politicians.

The i says Mrs May is braced to fight a move to topple her as the backlash over the Brexit plans continues.

Boris Johnson returns as a columnist in the Daily Telegraph, and calls for a more positive vision of leaving the European Union. Britain must believe in itself after Brexit, the former foreign secretary adds. The paper also carries an image of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, alongside the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as the family released official portraits following the christening of Prince Louis.

Meanwhile, US president Donald Trump described the European Union as his “foe” in a television interview just hours before his impending summit with Vladimir Putin, The Guardian reports. Mr Trump called the body “very difficult”, the paper adds.

The Metro reports that the PM was told by Mr Trump to sue the EU to make Brussels give her a good Brexit deal.

Elsewhere, World Cup fever continues in The Sun as the Three Lions returned home following England’s best World Cup for 28 years.

And the continued fallout from Andrew Griffiths’ resignation as minister for small business makes the front of the Daily Mirror, with the paper reporting the politician was facing calls to quit as an MP.

The Daily Mail reports that a poll found the majority of Britons believe the police have lost control of the streets, and that criminals have no fear of being caught.

The Financial Times says the US has dashed the hopes of international companies for relief from Iran sanctions after re-buffing a plea to exempt them.