World Cup win gives France a new set of heroes

France’s victorious World Cup team has rolled down Paris’ Champs-Elysees Avenue in an open-top bus as thousands of people cheered with unrestrained pride and jets streamed the national colours — blue, white, red — overhead.

The crowd that waited for hours to greet the team, under a hot sun and amid celebratory smoke bombs that choked the air, got its moment hours after the team returned from Russia to hoist the gold trophy on French soil for the second time in 20 years.

The national team’s 4-2 win over Croatia on Sunday gave France a new set of heroes, many of whom represent the changing face of a diverse, multicultural country with which not all French citizens have yet reckoned.