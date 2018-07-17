99m euro paid out in 2017 over medical negligence

Medical institutions in Ireland paid out more than 99 million euro last year for negligence, according to the Courts Service.

The Courts Service Annual Report reveals there were 50 cases of medical negligence in 2017.

The lowest amount awarded was 17,500 euro, while the highest payout totalled 15 million euro, an increase of six million euro from 2016.

Overall, of the 206 million euro awarded for all personal injury claims, medical negligence accounts for almost half the total payout.

The report shows that of the 665,000 new matters before the courts, there have been huge increases in defamation cases – up almost 85% – while European Arrest Warrants have jumped by 42% to 344 from 243 in 2016.

There has also been an increase in drug-related cases, from 20,000 to 23,000.