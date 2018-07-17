Arnold Schwarzenegger labels Donald Trump a 'little noodle' following Vladimir Putin press conference

Arnold Schwarzenegger has lambasted Donald Trump for defending Russia's role in "election meddling."

The Terminator actor accused the US president of "selling out" the country's intelligence community and justice system.

In a video, the former Governor of California joined a long line of people, including John McCain, who have criticised Mr Trump for his behaviour in Helsinki.

In an interview with Fox News, Mr Trump described the questions put to him and the Russian President Vladmir Putin during a press conference in Finland as a "phony witch hunt".