Barack Obama honours Nelson Mandela with worldwide plea for human rights

Former US president Barack Obama urged people around the world to respect human rights and other values under threat in an address marking the 100th anniversary of anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela’s birth. In his highest-profile speech since leaving office, Mr Obama’s speech in South Africa countered many of Donald Trump’s policies, although he steered clear of direct criticism. Mr Obama rallied people to keep alive the ideas that Mandela worked for including democracy, diversity and good education for all.

Mr Obama opened by describing the times as “strange and uncertain”, adding that “each day’s news cycle is bringing more head-spinning and disturbing headlines”. These days “we see much of the world threatening to return to a more dangerous, more brutal, way of doing business”, Mr Obama said. His words were met with cheers by a crowd of about 14,000 people gathered at a cricket stadium in Johannesburg for the speech, which was streamed online. “Just by standing on the stage honouring Nelson Mandela, Obama is delivering an eloquent rebuke to Trump,” said John Stremlau, professor of international relations at Witwatersrand University in Johannesburg.

He called the timing auspicious as the commitments that defined Mandela’s life are “under assault” in the US and elsewhere. “Yesterday we had Trump and (Vladimir) Putin standing together, now we are seeing the opposing team: Obama and Mandela.” Mr Obama is making his first visit to Africa since leaving office in early 2017 and stopped earlier this week in Kenya, where he visited the rural birthplace of his late father. Mr Obama’s speech highlighted how the Nobel Peace Prize winner, who was imprisoned for 27 years, kept up his campaign against what appeared to be insurmountable odds to end apartheid, South Africa’s harsh system of white minority rule.

