Birmingham pub bombings coroner begins appeal over scope of inquests

The coroner in charge of inquests into the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings will begin an appeal against a High Court ruling on the scope of the hearings. Two High Court judges quashed a decision by Sir Peter Thornton QC to exclude the issue of the perpetrators of the bombings from the new hearings, following a judicial review brought by bereaved families. Giving the court’s ruling in Birmingham in January, Mrs Justice Carr said: “We are minded to quash the coroner’s decision which excluded the perpetrator issue and remit the case so as to enable him to reconsider the decision.” Court of Appeal judges will hear Sir Peter’s challenge to that ruling on Tuesday.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The bombings in two city centre pubs, widely believed to be the work of the IRA, killed 21 people and injured 182 – making it the deadliest peacetime attack in the UK at the time. The coroner previously said he wants the court to rule on the “vital” issue to avoid delay and uncertainty in the future. A spokesman for the inquests said in January: “The coroner has considered carefully the High Court judgment… on the scope of the inquests. “The judgment concerns the extent to which these inquests, which are not criminal proceedings, can investigate and seek to identify those individuals who were responsible for the tragic events in Birmingham 43 years ago. “This is a complex matter about the purpose of an inquest and the approach of a coroner to setting the boundaries of his, or her, investigation. “The questions raised by the judgment are vital to the inquests into the deaths of the 21 people who died as a result of the bombings and are also of general public importance.”

Firemen at work following the bombings Credit: PA