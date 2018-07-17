Boxing fan accused of murder ‘acted in self-defence while under attack’

A boxing fan accused of murdering a rival supporter was the victim of an apparently racist attack and could have died if he been caught by a “white male” horde, his barrister has claimed.

Jurors were urged to judge the case against Tyrone Andrew in a dispassionate way – primarily by viewing footage of the fatal stabbing of Reagan Asbury captured on four CCTV cameras.

Prosecutors allege that Andrew stabbed Mr Asbury after tracking him “like an animal stalking its prey” during violent clashes following a youth world title fight.

Andrew, who denies murder, is alleged to have forcefully stabbed the 19-year-old victim in the neck last October after trouble erupted at the end of the bout at Walsall Town Hall.

A four-week trial Birmingham Crown Court has heard that Andrew, 21, of St Helens Street, Derby, was with a number of supporters backing Myron Mills in an IBF lightweight bout against Walsall fighter Luke Paddock.

In his closing speech to the jury, defence QC James Wood told the panel: “Our submission to you is clear – Reagan was not murdered, he was not unlawfully killed.”