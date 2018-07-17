Brexit group which campaigned under the slogan ‘Take Back Control’

Vote Leave was the officially designated lead campaign for the Brexit side in the 2016 EU referendum.

Fronted by Conservative Boris Johnson, it was a cross-party campaign which also drew backing from Labour MPs like Kate Hoey and then Ukip MP Douglas Carswell.

It saw off competition from Nigel Farage-backed rival Leave.eu to secure “lead campaign” status, giving it access to £600,000 in public funds, a free mailshot, TV broadcasts and the right to spend up to £7 million on the referendum battle.

Vote Leave deployed Mr Johnson and co-convenors Michael Gove from the Tories and Gisela Stuart from Labour in a blizzard of events under the slogan “Take Back Control”.