Check whether your Poundworld store is affected by the latest round of closures

The latest string of Poundworld store closures is set to affect 40 sites across the country.

Here is a list of the locations of each store and the number of staff affected:



Location and total headcount

Aberdeen 14

Ashton Under Lyne 16

Bangor 10

Belfast 15

Blackwood 12

Bury 15

Castleford 14

Chatham 13

Crystal Peaks 12

Doncaster 9

Dunfermline 13

East Kilbride 16

Edmonton 9

Guiseley 14

Hull 13

Irvine (Rivergate Shopping Centre) 13

Irvine (Riverway Retail Park) 12

Kettering BB 20

Middlesbrough 10

Newbury 11

Newcastle 13

Newport 11

Newtownards 18

Perth 8

Peterlee 11

Plymouth 18

Preston 18

Queensferry 8

Redcar 11

Robroyston 11

Rochdale 16

Rotherham Parkgate 9

Southend 13

Southport 13

St Helens 15

Sutton 13

Swindon 27

Tottenham 14

West Bromwich 13

Wigan 10

Total: 531