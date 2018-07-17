Company behind lab-grown beefburger funded to sell to restaurants

A Dutch company that presented the world’s first lab-grown beefburger five years ago says it has received funding to make and sell artificially grown meat to restaurants from 2021. Maastricht-based Mosa Meat has said it raised 7.5 million euro (£6.7 million), mainly from M Ventures and Bell Food Group.

M Ventures is an investment vehicle for German pharmaceuticals company Merck KGaA. Bell Food is a European meat processing company based in Switzerland.

A lab-grown meat burger made from cultured beef Credit: David Parry/PA