Cooler with sunshine and scattered showers.

A fresher day for most but still warm with sunny spells and well scattered showers. These will be heaviest across northern England and eastern Scotland where a few thundery downpours could develop. Many places will stay dry.

Showers will steadily fade overnight, although some will continue across northern Scotland. Elsewhere, dry with clear spells, and perhaps a few showers reaching Wales and the far southwest towards dawn.

Tomorrow is another mainly dry day with sunny spells and a few isolated showers, mainly in the north and west. Light winds and feeling warm, perhaps very warm in the southeast.