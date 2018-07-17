Sunshine and scattered showers tomorrow.

Tonight:Most showers will ease leaving a mostly dry night with prolonged clear spells. However, a few showers will continue across northern Scotland and parts of southwest England and Wales. There will be a fairly fresh feel, particularly in rural areas.

Wednesday:Another mainly dry day with sunny spells. Some showers will develop, especially across Scotland but for most it will remain dry. Feeling warm with light winds.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:Mainly dry with sunshine across England and Wales. Often cloudier across Scotland and Northern Ireland, with rain mainly in the northwest. Turning warmer and more humid, especially across the south.