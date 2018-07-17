Ex-Ukip councillor guilty of wife’s murder after his affair with son’s partner

A former Ukip councillor who murdered his wife months after he had an affair with their son’s partner is facing a life prison sentence. Ex-Royal Marine Stephen Searle, 64, claimed he had been defending himself after his 62-year-old wife Anne Searle attacked him with a knife, but jurors at Ipswich Crown Court took three-and-a-half hours to find him guilty of her murder. Mr Justice Green said Searle’s “act of infidelity in one way or another led to this”.

Anne Searle died at the hands of her husband, Stephen Credit: Suffolk Constabulary/PA

Prosecutor Andrew Jackson said Searle had probably placed his wife in a choke hold that he had knowledge of from his military training. Searle showed no reaction as the verdict was read out on Tuesday following a six-day trial. Mr Jackson told the trial that the Searles’ marriage had been under strain since Mrs Searle discovered her husband’s affair with their son Gary’s partner Anastasia Pomiateeva, who was mother to at least one of their grandchildren. This was discovered around June 2017, he added. In a 999 call made on December 30 last year and played to jurors, Searle told police: “I’ve just killed my wife.”

