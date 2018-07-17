Facebook ‘allowed graphic or abusive material to remain online’, programme finds

Facebook moderators were instructed not to remove extreme, abusive or graphic content from the platform even when it violated the company’s guidelines, an undercover investigation has found. While nudity is almost always removed, violent videos involving assaults on children, racially charged hate speech and images of self-harm among underage users all remained on Facebook after being reported by users and reviewed by moderators. “These revelations about Facebook’s content moderation are alarming, but not surprising,” said Julian Knight, a member of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee. The Conservative Solihull MP said: “Facebook has recently committed to reducing fake news and improving privacy on its platform, which is welcome. “But they don’t seem as committed to sacrificing profits made from extreme content, as is demonstrated by Channel 4’s investigation.” Facebook, the world’s biggest social network with more than two billion users, called the practices “mistakes” which do not “reflect Facebook’s policies or values”.

The revelations come in an investigation by Channel 4’s Dispatches programme in which a reporter worked at Cpl Resources, Facebook’s largest centre for UK content moderation. Over a six-week period between March and April this year, the reporter attended training sessions and filmed conversations in the Cpl offices in Dublin. A particularly shocking video featured in the programme showed an adult man punching and stamping on a screaming toddler. Moderators marked the video as disturbing – meaning users must click to view it – and allowed it to remain online, going on to use it in training sessions as an example of acceptable content. One moderator filmed in the programme said: “If you start censoring too much then people stop using the platform. It’s all about money at the end of the day.” Facebook told Dispatches the video should have been removed by moderators. Roger McNamee, an early investor in Facebook who has since become highly critical of its impact on society, described such videos as the “crack cocaine” of the company’s product. Mr McNamee said: “It’s the really extreme, really dangerous form of content that attracts the most highly engaged people on the platform. “Facebook understood that it was desirable to have people spend more time on site. If you’re going to have an advertising-based business, you need them to see the ads so you want them to spend more time on the site.” Facebook’s vice-president of global policy solutions, Lord Allan, disagreed. “There is a minority who are prepared to abuse our systems and other internet platforms to share the most offensive kind of material,” the former Liberal Democrat MP said. “But I just don’t agree that that is the experience that most people want and that’s not the experience we’re trying to deliver.”

