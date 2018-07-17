Fuel and energy prices to push UK inflation to four-month high

Recent hikes in energy costs and petrol prices are expected to send UK inflation to its highest level in four months when official figures are disclosed on Wednesday. A consensus of economists expect the Office for National Statistics’ (ONS) June Consumer Price Index (CPI) to come in at 2.6%, up from 2.4% in both May and April. The last time CPI was higher was in February, when inflation was 2.7%. Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, expects a stronger reading to match February’s figures. “The contribution to inflation from motor fuel, electricity and natural gas prices likely leapt.”

He noted that 10 of the 12 largest energy suppliers – including British Gas, Scottish Power, EDF Energy – have announced price rises which will kick in over the summer. “In addition, BRC (British Retail Consortium) data suggest that core goods inflation rose.” Mr Tombs was pointing to figures which showed that BRC’s non-food shop price index jumped by 0.9% month on month, marking the biggest June increase since the BRC’s records began in 2006. That increase was due to higher prices for clothing and recreational goods. A further rise in CPI is likely to strengthen the case for a Bank of England interest rate hike next month, though concerns that prices are rising faster than wages could see rate-setters have second thoughts. The latest data from the ONS show that average earnings increased by 2.5% in the year to May, up just slightly from 2.4% the previous month.

