Goldman Sachs changes track and confirms part-time DJ as chief executive

Goldman Sachs has confirmed that chief operating officer David Solomon will replace Lloyd Blankfein as chief executive, ending a 12-year stint for the outgoing boss.

Mr Solomon will join the board on October 1, a day after Mr Blankfein steps down as chief executive, and will take on the additional role of chairman by year end.

The long-time banker and part-time DJ replaces one of the longest-serving Wall Street bosses, with Mr Blankfein’s leadership having both survived and outlasted the financial crisis.

Mr Solomon – known on the dance floor as DJ Sol – takes up the reins after serving as chief operating officer and president from 2016, having previously worked as the global co-head of the investment banking division from 2006.

His path to the chief executive’s desk was cleared earlier this year, when his co-chief operating officer Harvey Schwartz – who was also seen as a likely successor – announced he would retire from the firm.