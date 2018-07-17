Google introduces new job search feature for UK workers

Job seekers will be able to ask Google to find “jobs near me” as the company makes its first foray into the UK’s recruitment sector.

The new job search feature will cut out the need to visit individual recruitment websites, Google said.

The internet giant said its offering will make it easier to find jobs as it gathers openings from existing recruitment agencies into one place directly from its search engine.

Positions will be ranked on relevance and quality, using spam detection software to filter out any fraudulent job postings.

Those who have a Gmail account can also choose to receive an email alert whenever a new job match comes up, or they can tap a button to keep track of an individual job post.