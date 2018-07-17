Have Jacob Rees-Mogg and the ERG achieved a decisive step towards no-deal Brexit?

I am getting very strong signals that in the UK we have been focussing on the wrong European Research Group amendment in respect of damage to Theresa May's Brexit plans.

It is the one that rules out even a temporary separate customs arrangement for Northern Ireland that is causing acute anxiety among Brexit negotiators.

Because they think it destroys the backstop clause for Northern Ireland, regarded as the guarantee there'll be no hard border with the Republic.

That in turn would put in jeopardy the entire Withdrawal Agreement - which if it collapsed would lead to a no-deal Brexit.