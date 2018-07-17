Here is the 999 call Stephen Searle made shortly after killing his wife

Stephen Searle, 64, was found guilty on Tuesday of murdering his wife, Anne, in Stowmarket on December 30 last year. Here is a transcript of the 999 call which took place between the former Ukip councillor and a Suffolk Police call handler at 10.20 that night. Call handler: “Hello, can you hear me? Searle: “Yeah, I can hear you, can you hear me?” CH: “Yep.” S: “I’ve er… just killed my wife” CH:”You’ve just killed your wife.” S: “Yeah.” CH: “Okay.”

Screengrab from 999 call with Stephen Searle Credit: Suffolk Police/PA

S: “Bit different for you tonight I expect…Happy New Year.” CH: “…and how have you killed her?” S: “Erm… suffocation really, I guess. Bit of a bizarre situation but you know… nevermind. CH: “Okay, is it just the two of you in the house?”

Screengrab of call to Credit: Suffolk Police/PA