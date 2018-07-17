ITV News exclusive: Govia Thameslink underestimated rail cancellations by ten fold

On the first working day of the new timetable, 423 trains were cancelled. Credit: PA

ITV News has learnt that Govia Thameslink (GTR) underestimated the scale of disruption caused by changes to rail timetables by ten fold. In a presentation given to the Transport Secretary just three weeks before the new timetables started in May, the company suggested there were just 43 planned cancellations on its routes. On the first working day of the new arrangements, the actual figure was 423.

Documents obtained by ITV News also show GTR bosses were confident of their own preparations, claiming that their plans were at "an advanced stage of preparation". They flagged that there was an increased risk of further cancellations due to problems training drivers on new routes, but insisted that the “issues are well understood” and "communication of the changes is extensive".

Acute problems have also been experienced on Northern Rail. Credit: PA

Hundreds of thousands of passengers suffered chaos on GTR's lines during the first few weeks of the changes, with some problems continuing this week despite the introduction of a third new timetable. Acute disruption has also been experienced on Northern Rail. On Tuesday morning, commuter Emily Ketchin told ITV News that she no longer gets to see her children during the week because of the cancellations and delays to her route from Harpenden to London. "I definitely don't get to see them [her children] in the evening, and unless they wake up early in the morning I don't get to see them," Ms Ketchin said. "So I didn't see them yesterday and I won't see them today. "Under the old timetable I did. All that's gone."