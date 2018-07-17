Lib Dem leader and predecessor miss knife-edge Brexit votes

Former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron has apologised after missing two knife-edge Brexit votes. The party faced an angry backlash when Mr Farron and his successor, Sir Vince Cable, were absent when the Government scraped through by just three votes on key customs proposals. Mr Farron insisted he took “full responsibility” for his failure to turn up but said the results had not been expected to have been as close as they were.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The late night votes came after a highly-charged day of Tory in-fighting that saw Brexiteers step back from the brink of rebelling, only for then infuriated Remainers in the party to oppose the Government. Only support from three of Jeremy Corbyn’s MPs and an independent, who previously had the Labour whip withdrawn, allowed two changes to the customs legislation to go through.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.