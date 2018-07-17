Lotto winners thank shopper for letting them in front of her in queue to make draw deadline

A plasterer who won £1 million on the National Lottery has thanked a shopper who let him be served first as the draw was about to close. Arron Walshaw, 32, and his fiancee, Ceri Hall, 23, from Ossett, West Yorkshire, can now plan their dream wedding after they scooped the seven-figure Lotto Raffle prize. Had the other shopper at the Tesco Extra store not let him go in front of him, Mr Walshaw believes he would not have had time to play.

Arron Walshaw and Ceri Hall thanked the kind shopper who let them get their ticket before the draw closed Credit: National Lottery/PA

He said: "We had a free Lucky Dip ticket from the previous draw to use and I knew it was only minutes until the draw closed. "I popped in to a nearby shop where me and another lady approached the same cashier. "She must have seen that I was in a rush because she insisted I went before her. "What a stroke of luck that turned out to be! I don’t think I would have been in time to buy my ticket if she hadn’t let me go first. "We would love to meet her again and say thank you for changing our lives!"

Engaged couple Arron Walshaw and Ceri Hall will use their £1m win to buy their first house and car Credit: National Lottery/PA