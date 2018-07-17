Major: Tea Party Tory Brexiteers making life difficult for May

Hardline “fanatical” Tory Brexiteers are putting their desire to leave the European Union ahead of the national interest and could bring down the Government, Sir John Major has warned. The former prime minister said Theresa May was facing a battle against “Tea Party” Tories which was tougher than the fight he had with Eurosceptics in the 1990s. Sir John, who campaigned to remain in the European Union, said if Parliament rejected any deal the Prime Minister struck with Brussels it could force another general election. He also said there was “undoubtedly” a case for a second referendum on Brexit.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sir John told ITV News: “I think there are some people in the Conservative Party now who are more dedicated to their concerns about getting the UK out of Europe than they are dedicated to what the implications of that may be for their constituents, or other people’s constituents or the future of our country or the interests of our country or the interests of our party. “There are more of them now than there were in the 1990s.” He compared some of the European Research Group of Tory Brexiteers led by Jacob Rees-Mogg to the right-wing “Tea Party” tendency in the US. “There is a bit of a Tea Party grouping within the hardline European Research Group and that makes it very difficult to negotiate with them.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, leader of the European Research Group of Tories which was criticised by Sir John Major Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA