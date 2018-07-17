Theresa May’s early holiday plan for MPs at risk as Tories threaten another rebellion

Theresa May is facing the possibility of another Commons defeat after attempting to bring forward MPs’ summer holidays in the middle of the latest Brexit political crisis. MPs are due to rise for the summer recess on July 24 but a motion tabled on Monday night would see the Commons rise on Thursday, with a vote pencilled in for Tuesday evening. However, Labour is understood to have instructed its MPs to vote against the move and several pro-European Tories have already indicated they will oppose any attempt to cut short the term with so much work to do on Brexit.

A strong rebellion on the Conservative benches could lead to an embarrassing defeat for a Government currently assailed on all sides over its plans for leaving the European Union.

Dr Sarah Wollaston, a member of the Health Select Committee, said the committee would sit as planned next Tuesday. She tweeted: “I will not be voting for an early recess. @CommonsHealth will be sitting as usual on Tuesday 24th to hear from the Secretary of State.” Pro-EU Tory Phillip Lee, who quit as a minister over Brexit, condemned any thought of an earlier break as “shameful” at a “crucial time”.

Prime Minister Theresa May has been accused of ‘running scared’ amid Brexit turmoil Credit: Matt Cardy/PA

Asked whether the Government intended to press ahead with a vote on bringing the recess date forward, Mrs May’s official spokesman said: “The Government came forward with this proposal following discussions with other parties. We are considering all of the representations which have been received.” He added: “It is a non-sitting Friday this week and there is no substantive Government business next week.” A Commons motion entered by Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom on Monday night says that “this House at its rising on Thursday 19 July 2018 do adjourn until Tuesday 4 September 2018”, without allowing a debate by MPs. An early recess might not stop a potentially stinging resignation statement from Boris Johnson. The ex-foreign secretary used a Monday Daily Telegraph column to ominously say: “I will resist – for now – the temptation to bang on about Brexit”. But even if the Government won the vote, Mr Johnson would still have another few days to make a Commons statement that could have echoes of Geoffrey Howe’s devastating resignation speech after quitting Margaret Thatcher’s Cabinet in a row over Europe. Nicholas Soames and Nick Boles were among Conservative MPs who also indicated on social media that they would oppose the move to finish early.

