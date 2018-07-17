Our son did not deserve to die, say family of 16-year-old stab victim

The family of a 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Liverpool say their son “did not deserve to die”. Daniel Gee-Jamieson was found by police in Belle Vale Road, Gateacre, at about 9pm on July 3 – and later died in hospital. Appealing for the public to come forward with information, his family said they wanted an end to more child victims of “mindless knife crime”.

Daniel Gee-Jamieson who was stabbed to death in Liverpool on July 3 Credit: Merseyside Police/PA

In a statement issued on Tuesday, they said: “If anyone has information of any kind about the stabbing of Daniel, please contact police. “Any parents who knew their son was there that night please come forward as they may be able to give my son justice. Please do not be afraid or feel intimidated as things can be put in place to protect anyone who is willing to help. “Please, please help us stop any further children being killed by mindless knife crime. Our son did not deserve to die. He had his whole life ahead of him. We loved him more than life. “If you know anything at all please help.”

Police at the scene of the fatal stabbing in Belle Vale Road in Liverpool Credit: Peter Byrne/PA