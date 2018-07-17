Pilgrims commemorate 100th anniversary of killing of Russia’s last tsar

Thousands of Russian pilgrims have walked in a procession marking the 100th anniversary of the killings of Tsar Nicholas II and his family.

Russia’s last tsar, his wife and five children were put to death by Bolshevik soldiers in the city of Yekaterinburg 18 months after Nicholas abdicated in the February 1917 revolution.

They had been moved from detention in St Petersburg and then in Siberia as the Russian Civil War raged.