PM to face fresh Commons test just hours after customs struggle

Theresa May faces a fresh Commons battle over Brexit just hours after Tory civil war pushed her customs legislation to the brink.

The Prime Minister was hit by a late night ministerial resignation following a torrid day of Tory divisions when she “caved in” to Eurosceptic demands.

Further challenges lay ahead as pro-EU Tory amendments to the Trade Bill go before MPs on Tuesday.

Late on Monday, Mrs May saw off defeat by just three votes on two key changes to the customs bill after a Remainer backlash in the warring party.

Defence minister Guto Bebb voted against the Government, effectively quitting his frontbench role.

He is the tenth in a series of MPs, ranging from star names to minor players, to have quit since the Chequers’ agreement on Brexit, though the first Remainer to go.