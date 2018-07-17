Police seize laptop in Poppi Worthington investigation

A laptop has been seized in the investigation into the death of Poppi Worthington, Cumbria Police have said.

Officers said they recovered a number of items and are examining the computer to determine if it is relevant to the case.

It comes months after a man was arrested over a missing laptop used by Poppi’s father Paul Worthington to watch pornography on the night the 13-month-old was sexually abused and died.

A Cumbria Constabulary spokesman said: “The Constabulary can confirm that during the course of their inquiries officers have recovered a number of items, including a laptop.

“The laptop is subject to meticulous forensic examination, by specialist officers, to determine whether it is relevant to potential inquiries concerning Poppi Worthington.”