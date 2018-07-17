Advertisement ITV Report 17 July 2018 at 3:30pm Pooches in pools! It’s a dog swimming gala Bob, the Dachshund, at the West Reservoir, London (Anthony Upton/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images It’s not just humans who need to cool down in this hot spell.Dogs enjoyed a refreshing dip at a fun event at the West Reservoir Centre in Hackney, London. Bob, a Dachshund, Sammy, a Jack Russell, Joey, a Spaniel and Sterling, a Hungarian Vizsla get set to jump in Credit: Anthony Upton/PA And they’re off, led by Finn, the Golden Retriever Credit: Anthony Upton/PA Canine aqua specialist Julien Mazurek take Bob for a dip Credit: Anthony Upton/PA The event, including swimming races, was organised by dog walkers, Rover.com Credit: Anthony Upton/PA Sammy, a Jack Russell, shakes off Credit: Anthony Upton/PA Last updated Tue 17 Jul 2018 Share Tweet Plus Reddit