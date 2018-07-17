Poundworld to axe 531 jobs as 40 more stores set to close

Poundworld is to close a further 40 stores and axe 531 jobs as the retailer moves one step closer to disappearing from the high street.

Earlier this month, administrators to the bargain chain announced that 105 stores would shut, impacting around 1,200 jobs.

The affected stores will close on Tuesday, July 24.

The latest store closures come as hopes for a rescue of the beleaguered retailer fade.

Poundworld - which employed around 5,100 people at its peak - collapsed last month, but administrators Deloitte have been unable to find a buyer for the retail chain.

Deloitte has said that discussions with potential buyers for “part, or parts of the remaining business” are ongoing.

They also thanked Poundworld employees for "their continued support" and said they would be kept abreast of "developments as they happen".